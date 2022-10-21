Court delays pushes assault trial back until December 2023

A Shotley man accused of assaulting his brother will have to wait more than a year for his trial. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Shotley man accused of assaulting his brother will have to wait more than a year for his trial.

The case will not be heard until 2023 due to delays in the criminal justice system following the coronavirus pandemic and recent strike action by barristers over pay.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday ( October 21) was 37-year-old Marc Linnermoller of Kingsland, Shotley.

He pleaded not guilty to wounding his brother on September 10 last year with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner directed that Linnermoller’s trial should take place on December 11 next year.

Linnermoller is on bail.