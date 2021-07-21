News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Couple in court after woman injured by 'out-of-control' dogs

Tom Potter

Published: 5:30 AM July 21, 2021   
Kevin Maynard and his neighbour, John Riches, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHA

Simon and Susan Chater appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A couple have appeared in court accused of being in charge of two dangerously out-of-control dogs which injured a pedestrian in a village near Bungay.

Simon and Susan Chater appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday.

The couple, of Low Road, Mettingham, were both charged with being the owner, or person in charge of a dangerously out-of-control male German Shepherd cross and female collie cross, which injured Elizabeth Rayner outside their home on January 19 this year.

Susan Chater, 63, pleaded guilty to the offence, while Simon Chater, 65, entered a not guilty plea.

Aleksandra Sobieraj, representing both defendants, asked magistrates to adjourn sentencing for Susan Chater until the conclusion of Simon Chater's trial.

She said the adjournment would also allow lawyers to instruct an animal behaviour expert to assess the dogs.

Magistrates set a trial date for November 3 at the same court.

Both defendants were released on unconditional bail.

