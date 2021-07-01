Man admits dangerous driving and offensive weapons charges
Published: 1:15 PM July 1, 2021
- Credit: Su Anderson
A Wivenhoe man has pleaded guilty to a series of driving and weapons charges after crashing into a number of cars in Colchester.
The charges come after a car was seen being driven erratically on Monday morning, June 28, before crashing into several cars.
A man was arrested in Nayland Road shortly after.
Simon Bland, of Colchester Road in Wivenhoe, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 30.
Bland, 48, admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a blade in a public place.
He is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 28.
