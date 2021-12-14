Man tried to start fire at ex-partner's Stowmarket home, court told

A man who tried to start a fire at his former partner’s Stowmarket home when she wouldn’t let him in has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing 33-year-old Simon Goff, Judge David Pugh said by using some sort of deodorant and a lighter he had caused flames to go through the letter box.

“There was a significant risk of serious physical harm being caused,” said the judge.

Goff, of Stukeley Street, Covent Garden, admitted criminal damage and arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

He was given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months, 200 hours unpaid work and a 35 day rehabilitation activity requirement

The court heard that Goff’s former partner ended their two-year relationship in October last year.

On October 28 Goff had pushed something through her letterbox after she refused to let him in and when she went to grab it flames had come through the letter box.

She had pulled her hand away and wasn’t injured.

Goff had also damaged her front door by kicking it and hitting it with his crash helmet.