Crime

Man wanted by police for breaching bail conditions

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:19 PM June 12, 2022
Simon Lee, 45, is wanted by police for breaching his bail conditions

A man with links to Essex and Suffolk is wanted by police in connection with breaching his bail conditions.

Simon Lee, 45, is believed to have links with Ipswich and Colchester.

He is described as white, having dark hair, heavy build and tattoos with names on both arms.

People with information can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat option on the website to speak to an operator between 7am - 11pm.

You can also call on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

