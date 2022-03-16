Man faces prison for smuggling banned weapons into the country

A 47-year-old Glemsford man who has admitted trying to smuggle banned weapons into the country has been warned he is facing a jail term when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday for a plea hearing via a prison videos link was Simon Williams of Kings Road, Glemsford.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to evade the prohibition on the importation of prohibited weapons between October 2 and October 21 last year, possessing ammunition without a certificate, four offences of possessing a prohibited firearm and two offences of possessing a prohibited weapon.

He also admitted having a flick-knife in a Peugeot car in Kings Street, Glemsford.

The court heard that the prohibited firearms related to two converted Atak Arms Zoraki gas alarm pistols with a barrel less than 30cm in length and a converted Retay blank firing pistol.

The prohibited weapons offences related to weapons adapted or designed to discharge an electric charge.

Joanne Eley, for Williams, said her client had mental health issues and ADHD.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until April 28 and warned Williams that he was facing a prison sentence and the only issue was how long the sentence would be.