Man accused of raping woman in seaside town

Tom Potter

Published: 3:58 PM August 23, 2021   
The trial of Simon Wright is set to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday

The trial of a 27-year-old man accused of raping a woman at an address in Aldeburgh is due to begin tomorrow.

Simon Wright is charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a woman in June 2017.

Wright, formerly of Suffolk, but now of Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, has denied all three charges.

A jury of six men and six women was sworn in at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday afternoon.    

Prosecutor Nicholas Bleaney is expected to open the case against Wright on Tuesday morning.

Wright, represented by barrister Isobel Thomas, was not present in the dock for the swearing-in of the jury on Monday.

The trial, presided over by Recorder Graham Huston, continues on Tuesday and is expected to conclude by the end of the week.

