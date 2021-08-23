Man accused of raping woman in seaside town
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a 27-year-old man accused of raping a woman at an address in Aldeburgh is due to begin tomorrow.
Simon Wright is charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a woman in June 2017.
Wright, formerly of Suffolk, but now of Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, has denied all three charges.
A jury of six men and six women was sworn in at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday afternoon.
Prosecutor Nicholas Bleaney is expected to open the case against Wright on Tuesday morning.
Wright, represented by barrister Isobel Thomas, was not present in the dock for the swearing-in of the jury on Monday.
The trial, presided over by Recorder Graham Huston, continues on Tuesday and is expected to conclude by the end of the week.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue
- 2 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
- 3 Thousands turn up to Framlingham Country Show
- 4 Two drivers caught speeding during checks on A12 near Lowestoft
- 5 Coastguard helicopter and fire crews at water rescue near Orwell Bridge
- 6 Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds
- 7 Car crashes into another vehicle and wall
- 8 Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'
- 9 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
- 10 Winners and losers: Magical Mac, flying Kyle, and 'you know what' is back!