News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man convicted of rape in seaside town and jailed for six years

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:32 PM August 27, 2021   
ipswich crown court

Simon Wright was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has been found guilty of rape and sentenced to six years' imprisonment following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Simon Wright had denied two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a woman at an address in Aldeburgh in June 2017.

The 27-year-old was found guilty by a jury of six men and six women, following three days of evidence, on Friday afternoon.  

Wright was accused of violently forcing himself upon the young woman.

Wright, formerly of Suffolk, but now of Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, was sentenced to six years' custody by Recorder Graham Huston. 

In police interview, Wright, who left Suffolk in the days following the incident, claimed he and the woman had started kissing downstairs at the property before going upstairs to have consensual sex.

A previous trial jury was discharged after failing to reach a unanimous decision last February. 

Most Read

  1. 1 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital
  3. 3 Grain spillage causes hazard on busy road
  1. 4 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
  2. 5 When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?
  3. 6 Dine and dash 'adds insult to injury' for Suffolk's hospitality firms
  4. 7 'I just love signing players!' - Cook has transfer deadline day plans
  5. 8 Zoo's 'sad goodbye' after death of popular tiger Igor
  6. 9 TV presenter Jake Humphrey applauds 'awesome food' at Suffolk restaurant
  7. 10 Man in his 40s fighting for his life after stabbing
Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Warning as A&E sees record number of patients

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Essex Live

Red Arrows set to wow at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton and Paul Cook have been busy in the transfer market this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Three positions Town could look to strengthen before transfer window closes

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armando Dobra in action after coming on in the secon half of the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon