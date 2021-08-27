Man convicted of rape in seaside town and jailed for six years

Published: 4:32 PM August 27, 2021

A man has been found guilty of rape and sentenced to six years' imprisonment following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Simon Wright had denied two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a woman at an address in Aldeburgh in June 2017.

The 27-year-old was found guilty by a jury of six men and six women, following three days of evidence, on Friday afternoon.

Wright was accused of violently forcing himself upon the young woman.

Wright, formerly of Suffolk, but now of Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, was sentenced to six years' custody by Recorder Graham Huston.

In police interview, Wright, who left Suffolk in the days following the incident, claimed he and the woman had started kissing downstairs at the property before going upstairs to have consensual sex.

A previous trial jury was discharged after failing to reach a unanimous decision last February.