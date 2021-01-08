News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Women admit county lines cocaine and heroin dealing

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:38 PM January 8, 2021   
Richard Selinius, of Brightlingsea, will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Richard Selinius, of Brightlingsea, will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Two Suffolk women who were involved in a county lines drug dealing operation will be sentenced next month.

Karen Ansell, 55, of Ashwell Road, Bury Edmunds, and Simone Whitham, 34, of Grove Road, Bury St Edmunds, both pleaded guilty at a plea and directions hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 8) to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between April 8-30 last year.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence on the women until February 15 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared on them.

She warned them that the offences they had admitted were serious but said that although all sentencing options remained open it might be able to pass suspended prison sentences on them.

The court heard that Ansell accepted that her home had been used as a base from which drugs were run by a county lines operation.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Flooding

Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Visitors to Suffolk coast 'cannot hide' as lockdown comes into force

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Covid cases double in Suffolk in a week - with 3,400 more positive tests

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon