Women admit county lines cocaine and heroin dealing

Published: 3:38 PM January 8, 2021

Two Suffolk women who were involved in a county lines drug dealing operation will be sentenced next month.

Karen Ansell, 55, of Ashwell Road, Bury Edmunds, and Simone Whitham, 34, of Grove Road, Bury St Edmunds, both pleaded guilty at a plea and directions hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 8) to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between April 8-30 last year.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence on the women until February 15 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared on them.

She warned them that the offences they had admitted were serious but said that although all sentencing options remained open it might be able to pass suspended prison sentences on them.

The court heard that Ansell accepted that her home had been used as a base from which drugs were run by a county lines operation.