Woman accused of alleged assault outside pre-school declared fit to stand trial

Soli Essla's case is being hear at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: PHIL MORLEY

The trial of a 19-year-old woman arrested for injuring a woman in an alleged incident outside a pre-school in Colchester is expected to take place next month.

Soli Essla, of Forest Road, Colchester, was due to have attended a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (July 28) but refused to leave her prison cell.

She is charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers from Essex Police were called to Penrice Close shortly before 3.30pm on March 22 and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Recorder Sarah Przybyslska adjourned the case and said a provisional trial date of August 22 would remain in the court list.

She said a psychiatrist had found Essla was fit to stand trial.