Hearing for teen accused of injuring woman outside pre-school adjourned

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:55 PM April 21, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Solie Essla is charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon. - Credit: Archant

A  plea hearing for a 19-year-old woman arrested for injuring another in an incident outside a pre-school in Colchester has been adjourned to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on her.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( April 21) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Solie Essla, of Forest Road, Colchester.

She is charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon. 

Officers from Essex Police were called to Penrice Close shortly before 3.30pm on March 22 and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Judge David Pugh agreed to adjourn the plea hearing until June 13 for a psychiatric report to be obtained on Essla to consider her fitness to plead and to stand trial.

He set aside August 22 as a  provisional trial date and remanded Essla in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

