Woman admits slashing parent with a knife outside pre-school
- Credit: Archant
A woman who slashed a parent with a knife outside a pre-school in Colchester will be sentenced next month after she admitted an offence of unlawful wounding.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25) for a plea hearing was Solie Essla, of Cavendish Gardens, Barking.
She pleaded not guilty to wounding a woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but guilty to a less serious offence of unlawfully wounding her.
She also pleaded guilty to having a knife in Forest Road, Colchester, and assaulting another woman by beating.
Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said Essla’s pleas were acceptable and he wouldn’t be seeking a trial on the charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Officers from Essex Police were called to Penrice Close in Colchester shortly before 3.30pm on March 22 and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.
Steven Dyble, for Essla, who has no previous convictions, described his client as “vulnerable”.
Recorder Sarah Przybylska agreed to adjourn sentence on Essla until September 16 for a pre-sentence report and remanded her in custody.