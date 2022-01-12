News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cash and jewellery stolen in daylight burglary near Southwold

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:16 AM January 12, 2022
The burglary took place in Wangford Road near Southwold

The burglary took place in Wangford Road near Southwold - Credit: Google Maps

Cash and jewellery has been stolen from a property near Southwold after a "messy search" was undertaken at the property. 

The property in Wangford Road was broken into yesterday, Tuesday, January 11, between 9.30am and 5pm. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person has gained access to the rear of a bungalow via a side gate and pulled open an insecure bathroom window. 

"A messy search was undertaken of all the rooms, with cash and jewellery items being stolen.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the times stated and saw any suspicious activity."

Anyone with any information about this crime or who lives in the area and may have any security footage is being asked to contact East Criminal Investigation Department at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting the crime reference 37/2120/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

