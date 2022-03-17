News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Floorboards from sea defences stolen from Southwold beach

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:58 PM March 17, 2022
Southwold beach.

Oak floorboards that make up some of Southwold's sea defences have been stolen - Credit: Simon Parker

Floorboards that are part of the sea defences at Southwold have been stolen.

Six oak floorboards that make up the sea defences were taken from the promenade near North Parade.

The incident happened at some point between March 4 and March 15.

Anyone who has information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/15977/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Southwold News

