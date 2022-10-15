Suffolk woman accused of damaging famous police HQ sign to appear in court

The sign outside New Scotland Yard in London after it was spray painted by a Just Stop Oil protester - Credit: PA

A Suffolk woman is set to appear at court today after being charged with criminal damage to the main sign outside New Scotland Yard in London.

Lora Johnson, 38, of Keens Lane, Reydon, near Southwold, will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The well-known New Scotland Yard sign was covered in yellow paint and demonstrators also blocked the road in front of the Metropolitan Police's headquarters during Just Stop Oil's action on Friday.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said a total of 28 arrests were made in relation to the protests in central London on Friday.

The spokesman added that 25 people have been bailed pending further enquiries.