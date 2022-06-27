News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Spate of arson attacks in west Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:07 PM June 27, 2022
A home in Wratting Road in Haverhill was targeted during an arson attack - Credit: Google Maps

A west Suffolk home has been targeted during a spate of arson attacks.

The incident happened between 2.50am and 5am on Saturday, June 18 at a home in Wratting Road in Haverhill.

A garden fence, a garage door and the roof of a van that was parked at the address were all damaged.

Police are also investigating two other arson attacks in the same area but they are not linking them with the latest blaze at this stage.

Both of the other fires took place on Monday, June 13, with one in Francis Close at about 8pm where a shrub fire spread to a garden fence panel.

The other involved a building site in Haverhill Road, Little Wratting, at 6.35pm when a hi-vis jacket was set alight and paint was thrown at a door.

Police are appealing for information about these incidents and anyone who knows anything is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/38092/22 for the incident in Wratting Road, 37/356578/22 for Francis Close and 37/36584/22 for Haverhill Road.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

