Thieves break into cars in west Suffolk town

A vehicle was damaged in Recreation Road in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Vehicles have been damaged and broken into during a spate of crimes in a west Suffolk town.

The first incident happened at about 3.15am on Tuesday in Recreation Road in Haverhill, Suffolk police said.

A car owner was awoken by the sound of cracking and saw a figure in dark clothing running away before discovering the passenger window of their vehicle had been smashed.

Two vehicles parked in Redshank Close were also broken into between 6pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

Both vehicles were searched, but nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing for any information relating to the spate of incidents.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident in Recreation Road should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 34819/22.

For the incidents in Redshank Close, the references are 34663/22 and 34674/22.

