Police release CCTV after speaker stolen at university halls

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:07 AM October 22, 2021   
A CCTV image of two men has been released after a burglary at University of Essex halls of residence

A CCTV image of two men has been released after a burglary at University of Essex halls of residence - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released a CCTV image after a speaker was stolen at a university hall of residence.

The incident happened in the Keynes Tower block at the Colchester campus of the University of Essex at about 9am on Saturday, October 9.

Two men entered as trespassers to the halls and are alleged to have taken several items, including a black speaker.

When the victim attempted to intervene, he was assaulted.

The two men are both described as white, in their 20s, around 5ft 10ins tall and had dark hair.

One is described as wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and black trainers, while the other was wearing a white, orange and navy tracksuit top with jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Colchester CID, quoting crime reference number 42/224193/21.

