Teenager arrested after alleged hit-and-run crash

Published: 2:45 PM July 2, 2021

An 18-year-old was arrested by Suffolk police and released under investigation - Credit: Archant

An 18-year-old was arrested following an alleged hit-and-run in Haverhill.

Police were called to the junction of Spindle Road and Willow Close shortly after 3.20pm on Thursday, following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, sustained cuts to his head, hands and arms. He was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution.

The driver of the car, believed to be a black Fiat 500, failed to stop at the scene.

A Fiat 500 was later found by officers in Meadowsweet Close, police said.

An 18-year-old man was later arrested at around 4.45pm on Thursday in connection with the incident.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a small black vehicle in the area around the time stated.

Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding who was responsible, are asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/35390/21.