Police arrest third man in relation to life-threatening street fight

Published: 1:12 PM August 29, 2021

A third man has been arrested by Essex Police - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Officers from Essex Police have arrested a third man as an investigation into a Colchester street fight continues.

The town centre fight left a 46-year-old man with life-threatening injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning, with officers finding the man in St Botolph's Street shortly after 4.20am.

He had suffered head injuries and remains in hospital in a "critical but stable" condition. Detectives do not believe any weapons were used during the assault.

The third man to be arrested, a 19-year-old from Colchester, was taken into custody on Sunday morning on suspicion of affray.

He remains in custody for questioning.

His arrest follows the earlier arrest of two men on Saturday – a 20-year-old from West Bergholt and another 19-year-old from Colchester – who have both been released on bail until September 22.

Essex Police's investigation into the assault continues.