Published: 7:48 PM April 22, 2021

The burglar got into the house by sticking their hand through a loose window. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A leather wallet and St Christopher pendant have been taken in a burglary of a home in Great Cornard.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 21, at a property in Bures Road.

During the evening an offender gained entry to the property by sticking their hand through an insecure top window in a bedroom.

They then opened the side window and searched the room, taking a black leather wallet containing miscellaneous cards and a St Christopher pendant.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time or knows who was responsible should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number: 37/20119/21.