Three people arrested after death of motorcyclist near petrol station

Breaking

Published: 12:30 PM December 19, 2020 Updated: 12:36 PM December 19, 2020

The motorcyclist died near the BP petrol station in St Osyth - Credit: Google

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a motorcyclist in St Osyth.

A man, from Clacton, came off his motorcycle near the BP petrol station at around 5.20pm on Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short while later, a BMW X5 was discovered abandoned by police in the nearby St Clair's Road.

Essex Police has now confirmed three people have been arrested in connection with the man's death.

You may also want to watch:

A 35-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man have been arrested death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The trio remain in custody.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or has dashcam footage of the area, is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 872 of Friday, December 18.