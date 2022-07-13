Homicide investigation launched after scrapyard skeleton identified

The skeletal remains found in St Osyth have been identified as belonging to Bill Long - Credit: Essex Police

The death of a man whose skeletal remains were found in a scrapyard is being treated as a homicide, police say.

Officers investigating the discovery of skeletal remains in St Osyth three years ago have identified them as belonging to William 'Bill' Long.

The remains had been found by a site worker at a scrapyard near to Cockett Wick Lane on April 25, 2019.

Whilst work was taking place to identify the remains, Essex Police released images of the cowboy boots which were also found at the site.

The boots that were discovered, belonging to Bill Long - Credit: Essex Police

The work to identify the skeleton included specialist assistance from a forensic anthropologist to establish a timescale of when the person was likely to have died, a review of historical local and national missing person reports, enquiries with financial institutions, the NHS and the Department of Work and Pensions.

Police have now confirmed he was Bill Long, from the Tendring area, who would now be in his 70s and the force has said it is now focussed on how Mr Long came to be where his remains were found, the circumstances which led up to his death and when he died.

Bill Long is said to have last been seen between 1999 and 2000 - Credit: Essex Police

It is believed he was last seen, or believed to be alive, between March 1999 and March 2000 and had a girlfriend who'd moved to Australia at about that time.

His death is being investigated as a homicide but police are "keeping an open mind about what happened to him".

Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes, from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said: “The process to identify Bill has been measured and methodical.

The skeletal remains were found at this scrapyard in 2019 - Credit: Essex Police

“Bill’s family have been told and they now have the chance to lay him to rest.

“They have questions about what happened to him and our focus now is to get them answers.

“We’re keeping an open mind as to what happened to Bill and how he came to be where he was found.

“I need anyone who knew Bill, saw him, spoke to him or has any information about him or his life at the time he was last seen to come forward and speak to my team.”

Bill’s sister Patricia said: “After our father died in 1996, we lost contact with Bill and we’re desperate for information about what happened to him.

The boots were found alongside the remains - Credit: Essex Police

“He was vulnerable and an easy target for scammers and we feel so guilty that we didn’t go back to Jaywick to make sure he was ok.

“The next thing we knew was when detectives came and told us Bill's remains had been found.

“It’s so difficult to deal with grief and guilt when we don't know what happened.

A site worker originally made the discovery at this scrapyard - Credit: Essex Police

“If you are afraid and want to remain anonymous this can be arranged. Please help us with anything you know.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting crime reference 42/64620/19.