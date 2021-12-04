News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Arrest at Stansted Airport linked to 'suspected extreme right terrorism'

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:36 PM December 4, 2021
A man has been arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism

A man has been arrested at Stanstead Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences, prior to boarding a flight.

The 26-year-old UK national was arrested by officers on Friday, December 3. 

A senior officer said the arrest is linked to suspected extreme right terrorism but did not believe there is any imminent risk to the public.

The man was taken to south London police station and a search at an address in the Hastings area is being carried out as part of the investigation. 

Commander Richard Smith of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This arrest was made at Stansted Airport and is linked to suspected extreme right wing terrorism – there is not believed to be any imminent risk to the public.

“Officers carry out proactive investigations and arrests day and night to keep people safe and our Counter Terrorism Police are among the best in the world.

“We continue to urge the public to be our extra eyes and ears, and remember that your action could stop a terrorist act or even save lives."


