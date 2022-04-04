News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
County lines dealer was arrested at holiday park, court told

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM April 4, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Stefan Bennett appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and admitted dealing drugs - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Police arrested a county lines drug dealer during a raid on a caravan at an Essex holiday park, a court has heard.

When police knocked at the door of the caravan at Martello Beach Holiday Park in Jaywick, Stefan Bennett was initially reluctant to let them in but he changed his mind after they threatened to use force, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Inside the officers found a bag containing drugs, a bag of mobile phones and a quantity of cash, said Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting.

He claimed that Bennett was responsible for controlling the ‘J’ drug line which was a county lines operation responsible for supplying heroin and cocaine to the Colchester area between June and September last year.

Bennett, 26, of Martello Beach Holiday Park, Belsize Avenue, Jaywick admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possessing criminal property and was jailed for 42 months.

The court heard that Bennett was a father of three and was remorseful for his involvement in drug dealing.

