Ex on the Beach star appears in court over voyeurism charge
- Credit: PA
Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother star Stephen Bear has appeared in court over charges of voyeurism and sharing sexual images.
The reality TV star appeared before Colchester Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 2.
He had been charged with voyeurism, two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, plus an allegation of harassment without violence.
The alleged offences are said to have happened between August and December last year.
The 31-year-old, of Loughton in Essex, spoke only to confirm his details as he stood in the dock.
He was conditionally bailed to appear at a trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown court on July 30.
Essex Police have previously said he was arrested in January and charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent.
