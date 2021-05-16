News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorist accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:45 AM May 16, 2021   
Stephen Kilpatrick is due to face trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 64-year-old Bury St Edmunds man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing on Friday (May 14) was Stephen Kilpatrick, of Cox Lane, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded not guilty to driving a Ford Ka dangerously on Fornham Road, Bury St Edmunds on August 4 last year causing serious injury to Ian Baxter.

Kilpatrick’s trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing May 30 next year.

Kilpatrick is on unconditional bail.

