News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Hospital order for man who attacked mother with metal bar

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:30 PM February 26, 2021   
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man who attacked his mother with a metal bar has been detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

Stephen Powderham, who has paranoid schizophrenia, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link from a mental health unit on Friday.

The 31-year-old had already admitted assault, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon at an earlier hearing on January 29.

Prosecutor Juliet Donovan said Powderham punched his mother in the ribs during an argument over a mobile phone at her Lowestoft home on October 9, 2019.

She said Powderham again turned up uninvited on January 15, 2020, and again attacked his mother following an argument – this time hitting her twice over the head with a metal bar, causing a 3cm wound, requiring stiches.

The court heard how Powderham, formerly of Briarwood Road, Lowestoft, had been jailed in 2011 for randomly stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the back at a party.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron said Powderham's mental condition had improved since being moved from remand at Norwich prison to a secure mental health hospital 12 weeks ago.

Most Read

  1. 1 US investors 'on verge' of buying Ipswich Town and appointing Paul Cook as manager
  2. 2 Infection rates show slight rise in some districts
  3. 3 40 Suffolk pubs and restaurants opening for al fresco dining in April
  1. 4 Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy
  2. 5 'It's not interesting!' - Lambert tight-lipped on contents of Evans chat
  3. 6 Plans submitted for 30 bedroom hotel in centre of Suffolk town
  4. 7 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  5. 8 A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout
  6. 9 Former Town boss McCarthy linked with Celtic after stunning start at Cardiff
  7. 10 Motorists facing weeks of roadworks with 13 miles of diversions around village

He said a move back to prison would "sacrifice control" over Powderham's condition, and that detention under section 37 of the Mental Health Act – or a hospital order – was plainly appropriate. 

He argued that a section 37 order could provide necessary safeguards without the need for an additional section 41 restriction order, which can only be lifted by the secretary of state of a mental health tribunal.

Mr Sorel-Cameron added: "Were it not for his illness, these offences would never have been committed."

Judge Emma Peters told Powderham it was clear that the offences had, to some extent, if not entirely, resulted from his psychiatric condition.

"I'm satisfied that this disorder is of a nature that makes it appropriate for you to be detained in a mental health hospital," she added.

"Your past demonstrates a complicated history of mental illness."

Judge Peters detained Powderham under section 37 of the Mental Health Act with a restriction under section 41.

He was also made subject to a restraining order.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abi Cutter will be opening a new Lipstick & Locks in Bury St Edmunds on April 12, as soon as hairdressers are allowed to reopen their doors.

Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand soars

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Abi Nunn, who has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram under the username @midsizegal

Suffolk Instagram star spreads body positivity for 'mid-size' girls

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The former Cakeshop Bakery in Woodbridge is up for sale

Former bakery goes up for sale after restaurant plans fall through

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon