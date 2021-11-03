Police IT worker downloaded indecent videos of children

A 52-year-old Metropolitan police IT worker from Suffolk who downloaded indecent videos of children as young as two has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police went to Steven Gregory’s home on January 20 this year and seized a work iPad which contained more than 50 indecent film clips of girls aged between two and 14, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Of the 52 videos, 29 were in the most serious level A category, 17 were in category B and six were in the lowest level C category, said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

He told the court that some of the children in the film clips were in obvious distress.

Gregory, of Highbridge Gravel Road, Brandon, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 150 hours' unpaid work.

You may also want to watch:

He was also given a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £425 prosecution costs.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett said Gregory’s work with the Metropolitan Police had included mapping out where injured or dead people were located at the scene of disasters.

He said the work had been stressful and Gregory had received a number of commendations which could not be overlooked.

“You have no previous convictions and are of positive good character,” said the judge.

He said the offences had been committed last year at a time when Gregory was struggling with the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and the death of his best friend and was using the internet as a means of escape.

Mark Kelly QC, for Gregory, said his client had worked for the Metropolitan Police for 36 years as an IT technician.

He said his work included providing equipment for staff working at the scene of disasters including the Paddington train crash.

Mr Kelly said Gregory had received commendations for his work but had now resigned.

He acknowledged that the offences Gregory had admitted were “repugnant” and said he felt genuine remorse.

He said Gregory had voluntarily contacted the child protection charity, the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, and was willing to engage with the probation service.