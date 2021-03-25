Burglar jailed for 7 years after confessing to string of raids

Published: 5:11 PM March 25, 2021

Stevie White was sentenced to seven years in prison - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A burglar has been jailed for more than seven years after confessing to a series of raids across the Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury areas.

Colchester man Stevie John White stole jewellery, cash, computers, guitars and even a Nissan Micra in the series of burglaries across the county.

The 37-year-old, of Fairhead Road North, Colchester, had been charged with burglary of a home with violence following an incident in Biggleswade on October 30, where watches and jewellery were stolen.

After his arrest, specialist officers from Suffolk police's Operation Converter team - which encourages criminals to admit their offences - visited White while he was in prison on remand.

Following detailed investigations by the officers, White voluntarily admitted a total of seven burglaries.

On Wednesday, March 24, he was sentenced to seven and a half years in jail at Luton Crown Court.

The first incidents took place on August 6 last year, with one in Hundon, near Sudbury, where jewellery and photographic equipment were stolen.

Another took place in Great Waldringfield, where guitars, a MacBook, jewellery, cash and a Nissan Micra were stolen.

Four other incidents took place on October 19.

In Sapiston, jewellery was stolen, while cash and jewellery were taken at another at a property in West Stow.

In Sproughton, an air rifle, jewellery and drinks were stolen, while an attempt to force open patio doors at a home in Depden was disturbed by a resident.

An incident also took place on August 12 in Cavenham, where an antique mantel clock, jewellery and silverware and a candelabra were amongst the items stolen.

Det Con Barry Simpson, of Operation Converter, said: "Attempts were made to recover stolen property, although this proved in vain, but despite this the overall outcome freed up detectives to then concentrate on other such offences which sadly occur all too often.

"This saved an enormous amount of time, effort and expensive forensic submissions as well as allowing White to hopefully rehabilitate himself after he’s served the prison sentence he has received for these offences.”