Passenger arrested as police seize van with insecure load in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:43 AM June 29, 2022
Updated: 8:48 AM June 29, 2022
The van was seized in Stoke-by-Clare, near Haverhill in west Suffolk

The van was seized in Stoke-by-Clare, near Haverhill in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A person has been arrested as police seized a van that was found to have an insecure load in west Suffolk.

Haverhill police said the vehicle was reportedly seen in Hundon before being tracked down in Stoke-by-Clare, near Haverhill, on Tuesday.

It was found with the assistance of the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit.

The passenger of the van was wanted by Essex Police and was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Officers seized the van, which had an insecure load and no insurance.

The driver was also issued a Traffic Offence Report.

