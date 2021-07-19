News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Have you seen this stolen yellow motorbike?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:18 PM July 19, 2021   
A burglary took place in Park Street, Stoke by Nayland in which a motorbike was stolen.   

A burglary took place in Park Street, Stoke-by-Nayland, in which a motorbike was stolen. - Credit: Suffolk police

Burglars have stolen a yellow motorbike from a home in Stoke-by-Nayland.

Suffolk police have reported a garage door was forced open in Park Street at some between 9pm on Sunday, July 11 and 8am on Monday, July 12.

The yellow-framed, 1989 Suzuki RM 250K motocross bike was then stolen from the property. 

Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests made so far. 

Anyone who has any information about the burglary or knows the whereabouts of the motorbike should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/38808/21, via its website: suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, by emailing Simon.Mortimer@suffolk.police.uk or calling 101. 

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

