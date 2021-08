Published: 11:04 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM August 12, 2021

A stolen car from Mildenhall has been found in a cornfield in Red Lodge - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A stolen car which has been missing for weeks has been found ditched in a cornfield.

The white Honda was stolen from a property in Mildenhall a few weeks ago.

Mildenhall police Tweeted today that the vehicle has now been found in a cornfield in Red Lodge.

The stolen car was found with the help of a Suffolk fire service drone - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Fire crews helped by using their drone to help search for the vehicle.