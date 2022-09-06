Four vintage motorbikes stolen in east Suffolk burglary

Four vintage motorbikes have been stolen during a burglary in east Suffolk.

The incident happened sometime between 5pm and 8.40pm on Saturday, September 3 in Bawdsey.

Thieves gained entry to a building and four vintage motorcycles were stolen from inside.

The stolen Norton Dominator 99 - Credit: Suffolk police

The stolen bikes include a grey 1958 Norton Dominator 99, registration 57 ABJ; a green 1965 BSA B40WD, registration CYY 163Y; a black 1936 Triumph 6S, with a chrome and maroon tank, registration GMP 903; and a black 1935 Velocette, registration DTW 940.

The stolen 1936 Triumph - Credit: Suffolk police

A white Luton-style van was seen in the Bawdsey area between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

The stolen 935 Velocette GTP - Credit: Suffolk police

It was described as being an older model, with slatted sides and is believed to have sustained damage to its right-hand side, which may have been caused after striking a nearby building.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the village, or who has any information about this crime, is asked to contact the South-East Neighbourhood Response quoting reference: 57309/22.