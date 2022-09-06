News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four vintage motorbikes stolen in east Suffolk burglary

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:03 PM September 6, 2022
Four vintage motorbikes have been stolen during a burglary in east Suffolk.

The incident happened sometime between 5pm and 8.40pm on Saturday, September 3 in Bawdsey.

Thieves gained entry to a building and four vintage motorcycles were stolen from inside.

The stolen bikes include a grey 1958 Norton Dominator 99, registration 57 ABJ; a green 1965 BSA B40WD, registration CYY 163Y; a black 1936 Triumph 6S, with a chrome and maroon tank, registration GMP 903; and a black 1935 Velocette, registration DTW 940.

A white Luton-style van was seen in the Bawdsey area between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

It was described as being an older model, with slatted sides and is believed to have sustained damage to its right-hand side, which may have been caused after striking a nearby building.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the village, or who has any information about this crime, is asked to contact the South-East Neighbourhood Response quoting reference: 57309/22.

