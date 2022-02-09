Large stone statue stolen from mid Suffolk garden

The statue was taken from a garden in Mendlesham - Credit: Suffolk police

A large stone statue has been taken from a garden at a home in mid Suffolk.

The statue was stolen from a home in Mendlesham at some point between Tuesday, February 1 and Saturday, February 5, Suffolk police said.

Officers have described the statue as being old and distinctive.

The figure of a lady is carrying a dove, which is broken.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/7489/22.

