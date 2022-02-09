Large stone statue stolen from mid Suffolk garden
Published: 2:42 PM February 9, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A large stone statue has been taken from a garden at a home in mid Suffolk.
The statue was stolen from a home in Mendlesham at some point between Tuesday, February 1 and Saturday, February 5, Suffolk police said.
Officers have described the statue as being old and distinctive.
The figure of a lady is carrying a dove, which is broken.
Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/7489/22.
