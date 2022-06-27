Large stone thrown through car window in Bury St Edmunds

A large stone was thrown through the window of a parked car in Summers Road - Credit: Google Maps

A large stone has been thrown through the window of a parked car in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened between 5.30pm on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday in Summers Road, Suffolk police said.

According to Suffolk police, a large stone was thrown through the rear passenger window by an unidentified person.

Anyone who saw the damage being caused or has any information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/39939/22.



