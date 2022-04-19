Stones thrown at seal by 'young persons' on Essex beach

Stones have been thrown at a seal by "young persons" at a beach in Walton-on-the-Naze - Credit: PA

Stones have been thrown at a seal by "young persons" at a beach in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex.

According to a tweet from Essex Police's Rural, Wildlife & Heritage Crime account, police received reports of the incident on the morning of April 19.

Police received reports of young persons throwing stones at a seal at #waltononthenaze in the @EPTendring area. Please respect wildlife, give space,

If you are concerned for Marine animals please contact: @BDMLR @RSPCA_official @EssexWildlife #opseabird https://t.co/pKZDGRqHhW pic.twitter.com/atjNkOqoe9 — Essex Police - Rural, Wildlife & Heritage Crime (@EPWildlife) April 19, 2022

Police said that there had been reports of "young persons throwing stones at a seal at Walton-on-the-Naze".

The force urged people to "please respect wildlife" and "give space" to the animals.

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester.