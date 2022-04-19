News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stones thrown at seal by 'young persons' on Essex beach

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:47 AM April 19, 2022
A seal has been spotted in the Thames, near the Isle of Dogs

Stones have been thrown at a seal by "young persons" at a beach in Walton-on-the-Naze - Credit: PA

Stones have been thrown at a seal by "young persons" at a beach in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex.

According to a tweet from Essex Police's Rural, Wildlife & Heritage Crime account, police received reports of the incident on the morning of April 19.

Police said that there had been reports of "young persons throwing stones at a seal at Walton-on-the-Naze".

The force urged people to "please respect wildlife" and "give space" to the animals.

