'High-value' watches and jewellery stolen in break-in at Stowmarket home

Jewellery and watches were stolen after thieves broke into a home in Stowmarket.

The incident happened at an address in Ipswich Road at some point between Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves broke into the home via a window at the rear of the property.

An untidy search of upstairs rooms was conducted and watches and jewellery were stolen.

Police have described the items as "high-value" and are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/53656/22.