News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'High-value' watches and jewellery stolen in break-in at Stowmarket home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:28 AM August 24, 2022
The burglary happened in Ipswich Road, Stowmarket

The burglary happened in Ipswich Road, Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Jewellery and watches were stolen after thieves broke into a home in Stowmarket.

The incident happened at an address in Ipswich Road at some point between Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves broke into the home via a window at the rear of the property.

An untidy search of upstairs rooms was conducted and watches and jewellery were stolen.

Police have described the items as "high-value" and are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/53656/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A12 next to Colchester United's football ground.

A12

A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A closing date for The Great House in Lavenham has been announced

Suffolk Live News

Historic Suffolk hotel and restaurant set for closure

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon