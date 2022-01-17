News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car windscreens smashed with traffic cone in Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:33 PM January 17, 2022
Several cars including two BMW's have had their windscreens smashed in in Stowmarket

Several cars including two BMW's have had their windscreens smashed in in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A traffic cone has been used to smash several car windscreens in Stowmarket. 

The criminal damage took place around 12.15am on Saturday, January 15, in Hollingsworth Road. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person or persons removed a traffic cone from a highway management van and used it to smash the windscreens of vehicles including a Hyundai, Volkswagen Passat and two BMWs."

Anyone with any information or who saw who caused the damage is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/2842/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

