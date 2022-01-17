Car windscreens smashed with traffic cone in Stowmarket

Several cars including two BMW's have had their windscreens smashed in in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A traffic cone has been used to smash several car windscreens in Stowmarket.

The criminal damage took place around 12.15am on Saturday, January 15, in Hollingsworth Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person or persons removed a traffic cone from a highway management van and used it to smash the windscreens of vehicles including a Hyundai, Volkswagen Passat and two BMWs."

Anyone with any information or who saw who caused the damage is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/2842/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



