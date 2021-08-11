Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash

Published: 12:51 PM August 11, 2021

Swain was sentenced to two years in jail following the crash - Credit: Lincolnshire Police

A Stowmarket lorry driver who left two officers with serious injuries after smashing into a police car has been jailed.

On the morning of November 25 last year, Lincolnshire Police officers Christopher Windsor-Beck and Matt Brand were called out to reports of a broken-down lorry on the A1 at Colsterworth.

While awaiting recovery, a second lorry being driven by Christopher Swain ploughed into the back of their stationary police car.

Swain, of St Peter’s Road, Stowmarket, had ignored a lane closure before the crash.

The police car after it was struck by a lorry being driven by Stowmarket's Christopher Swain - Credit: Lincolnshire Police

The two officers suffered fractures to the spine, broken ribs and a broken collarbone, while Swain suffered minor injuries.

PC Windsor-Beck and PC Brand have both suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the incident.

Swain, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for being over the prescribed limit for cannabis before his sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was jailed for two years, banned from the roads for four years and ordered to take another driving test before he can get behind the wheel.

Grantham Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "This was a difficult incident involving two members of my team who were simply carrying out their duties in keeping the public of Lincolnshire safe.

"The dangers of getting behind the wheel after using any drug are highlighted in this incident. The driver’s reaction times were greatly impeded, and I have no doubt that this was the main contributing factor to this accident.

"We will continue to tackle drug driving as part of our plan to make Lincolnshire’s roads safe for everyone to travel on.

"PC Brand and PC Windsor-Beck are still recovering but they have returned to work and they are incredibly thankful for all the support and well wishes they have received from their colleagues as well as the public."