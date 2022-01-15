News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorist was three times over drink drive limit in Stowmarket

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:08 AM January 15, 2022
A breathalyser used by police on suspected drink-drivers. (Stock image). Picture: JOHN GILES

The motorist was arrested on Saturday morning in Stowmarket (file photo) - Credit: PA

A motorist was found to be almost three times over the drink drive limit when arrested in Stowmarket today.

Police in the town stopped the driver in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Posting on Twitter, Stowmarket police said the motorist was unable to provide a breath specimen at the roadside and had been driving without insurance.

When the driver was detained in custody, they blew a reading of 104mcg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

