Motorist was three times over drink drive limit in Stowmarket

The motorist was arrested on Saturday morning in Stowmarket (file photo) - Credit: PA

A motorist was found to be almost three times over the drink drive limit when arrested in Stowmarket today.

Police in the town stopped the driver in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Driver #arrested in the early hours this morning in #Stowmarket for failing to provide a specimen of the breath at the road side and driving without insurance. Driver later provides a lower reading of 104ugs at custody! #fatal4 #700 #991 #8 #131 pic.twitter.com/aZvwhJaAMf — Stowmarket Police (@PoliceStow) January 15, 2022

Posting on Twitter, Stowmarket police said the motorist was unable to provide a breath specimen at the roadside and had been driving without insurance.

When the driver was detained in custody, they blew a reading of 104mcg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.