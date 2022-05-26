News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drink-driver arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs in Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:27 AM May 26, 2022
A drink driver was found in possession of Class A drugs in Stowmarket overnight

A drink driver was found in possession of Class A drugs in Stowmarket overnight - Credit: Stowmarket police

A drink-driver has been allegedly caught with Class A drugs in a Suffolk town.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning in Stowmarket.

Police stopped the driver who provided a roadside breath sample of 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

After a search, police discovered the driver to be in possession of what were suspected to be Class A drugs.

The driver was arrested and while in custody, provided an eventual reading of 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

