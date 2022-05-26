Drink-driver arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs in Suffolk town
Published: 8:27 AM May 26, 2022
- Credit: Stowmarket police
A drink-driver has been allegedly caught with Class A drugs in a Suffolk town.
The incident happened in the early hours of the morning in Stowmarket.
Police stopped the driver who provided a roadside breath sample of 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
After a search, police discovered the driver to be in possession of what were suspected to be Class A drugs.
The driver was arrested and while in custody, provided an eventual reading of 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.