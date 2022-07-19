News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Hearing for Stowmarket man accused of drug offences adjourned

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:47 PM July 19, 2022
Rhys Collings, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk went into a village store with a knife and threatened a shop assistant

Terrance Taylor's hearing has been adjourned for two weeks. - Credit: PHIL MORLEY

﻿A plea hearing for a Stowmarket man accused of drug offences has been adjourned for two weeks.

Terrance Taylor was due to have attended the hearing at Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link but the court was told by his solicitor that he wasn’t going to attend because he hadn’t got a barrister to represent him. 

Taylor of Glemsford Road, Stowmarket, is accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply on or around September 27 2019 and possessing cannabis.

His solicitor Peter Spary said he hadn’t been able to instruct a solicitor to represent Taylor in the proceedings because of ongoing strike action by barristers who started their first whole week of strike action over levels of legal aid funding on Monday (July 18).

Members of the Criminal Bar Association, which represents advocates in England and Wales, began action with a two-day strike at the end of last month and have been escalating it by an extra day every week.

If a deal is not agreed with the government criminal barristers will stage five-day walkouts every other week from now on.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner adjourned Taylor’s plea and trial preparation hearing until August 9 and remanded him in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after being closed in both directions following 'serious' crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Two people have been detained after the air ambulance was called to an incident in Bures, near Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Air ambulance called to 'incident' as two people detained by police

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsy fires Town into an early lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Google maps view of the site

Housing News

Village homes plans refused over car use

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon