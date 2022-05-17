Haul of stolen bicycles recovered from address in Stowmarket
Published: 12:05 PM May 17, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have released pictures of a haul of stolen bicycles that were recovered from an address in Stowmarket.
The items were found and seized following an attempted arrest of a man who was wanted in connection with other offences.
Police also found a quantity of lead at the scene.
Anyone who believes the items may belong to them, or has any information regarding the bicycles or the lead, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28485/22.
