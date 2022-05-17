News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Haul of stolen bicycles recovered from address in Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:05 PM May 17, 2022
The bikes were recovered by police in Stowmarket

The bikes were recovered by police in Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released pictures of a haul of stolen bicycles that were recovered from an address in Stowmarket.

The items were found and seized following an attempted arrest of a man who was wanted in connection with other offences.

One of the bicycles recovered in the mid Suffolk town

One of the bicycles recovered in the mid Suffolk town - Credit: Suffolk police

Police also found a quantity of lead at the scene.

Police are appealing to find the owners of the bicycles

Police are appealing to find the owners of the bicycles - Credit: Suffolk police

Anyone who believes the items may belong to them, or has any information regarding the bicycles or the lead, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28485/22.

Lead was also seized from the address in Stowmarket

Lead was also seized from the address in Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

Essex Live News

Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Melton native Harry Wolff-Evans has taken over the popular Five Winds Farm butchery in Melton

Food and Drink

Award-winning scotch egg producer takes over Melton butchers shop

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Amigos in Bury St Edmunds is a highly popular dining destination in the town

Food and Drink

West Suffolk Mexican restaurant named among best in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon