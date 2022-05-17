Haul of stolen bicycles recovered from address in Stowmarket

The bikes were recovered by police in Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released pictures of a haul of stolen bicycles that were recovered from an address in Stowmarket.

The items were found and seized following an attempted arrest of a man who was wanted in connection with other offences.

One of the bicycles recovered in the mid Suffolk town - Credit: Suffolk police

Police also found a quantity of lead at the scene.

Police are appealing to find the owners of the bicycles - Credit: Suffolk police

Anyone who believes the items may belong to them, or has any information regarding the bicycles or the lead, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28485/22.

Lead was also seized from the address in Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

