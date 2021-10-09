Stowmarket man accused of arson after allegedly damaging drain cover

Published: 4:00 PM October 9, 2021

A Stowmarket man has appeared in court charged with arson after allegedly causing damage to a drain cover.

Matthew Rampley, 48, of Buzzard Rise, Stowmarket, is facing a charge of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and an alternative charge of arson following the alleged incident on June 10 this year.

It is alleged Rampley damaged the drain cover by fire near his home in Buzzard Rise, prosecutor Ruth Becker told the court.

The charge of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered is indictable only and therefore must be heard at the crown court.

No pleas were entered and Rampley, who spoke only to confirm his personal details at the short hearing, was granted unconditional bail by magistrates.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on November 5 for his plea and trial preparation hearing.



