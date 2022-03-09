Stowmarket man accused of possessing knife and folding saw in public

A Stowmarket man has denied two charges of possessing a bladed article in public and will face trial next year.

James Fennessy, 61, of Milton Road North, Stowmarket, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

Fennessy was allegedly caught with a folding saw and a lock knife in public on June 2, 2021, in Stowmarket.

Fennessy, who was represented by barrister Marc Brown, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty pleas at the short preliminary hearing.

The court was told that the trial is expected to last between two to three days.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner scheduled a trial date for February 20, 2023.