Man arrested for possession of imitation firearm after fight in Stowmarket

Stowmarket Police were called to reports of a fight that had broken out in the town on Saturday [January 22] night.

One male was subsequently searched by officers and found to be in possession of an imitation firearm.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

In a tweet, Stowmarket Police wrote: "Good work from our SNT colleagues last night.

"One detained for a search following reports of a large fight in Stowmarket.

"A search later revealed that he was in possession of an imitation firearm. One male was arrested and taken to BSE custody suite."

