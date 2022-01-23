Man arrested for possession of imitation firearm after fight in Stowmarket
- Credit: Archant
A man has been arrested for possession of an imitation firearm after reports of a large fight last night.
Stowmarket Police were called to reports of a fight that had broken out in the town on Saturday [January 22] night.
One male was subsequently searched by officers and found to be in possession of an imitation firearm.
He was arrested and taken into custody.
In a tweet, Stowmarket Police wrote: "Good work from our SNT colleagues last night.
"One detained for a search following reports of a large fight in Stowmarket.
"A search later revealed that he was in possession of an imitation firearm. One male was arrested and taken to BSE custody suite."
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
Most Read
- 1 World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield
- 2 Matchday Live: Chaplin wins it as Town claim three points
- 3 9 forgotten pubs that were at the heart of their Suffolk towns
- 4 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Stanley win
- 5 Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market
- 6 'It's an important win' - McKenna on 2-1 victory against Accrington
- 7 McKenna hoping Portman Road routine changes can help 'find an edge'
- 8 Appeal to find 33-year-old missing man
- 9 Drug addict stole £7,000 from safe at auction house
- 10 Ipswich Town 2-1 Accrington Stanley: Blues fight back to beat scrappy visitors