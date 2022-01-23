News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested for possession of imitation firearm after fight in Stowmarket

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:37 AM January 23, 2022
A man has been arrested for possession of an imitation firearm after a large fight broke out in Stowmarket last night. - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested for possession of an imitation firearm after reports of a large fight last night. 

Stowmarket Police were called to reports of a fight that had broken out in the town on Saturday [January 22] night.

One male was subsequently searched by officers and found to be in possession of an imitation firearm.

He was arrested and taken into custody. 

In a tweet, Stowmarket Police wrote: "Good work from our SNT colleagues last night.

"One detained for a search following reports of a large fight in Stowmarket.

"A search later revealed that he was in possession of an imitation firearm. One male was arrested and taken to BSE custody suite."

