Man assaulted mum and then kicked her dog '5ft through air'

Leon Barnes was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who assaulted his mum at her home and kicked her dog "5ft through the air" has been jailed for two years.

Leon Barnes, 35, flew into a "fit of rage" on June 25, 2021, at his mother's flat in Hadleigh after returning from his father's house, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Barnes was temporarily living with his mum at the time, and she described them as having a "very good" relationship although she admitted he was prone to mood swings, Charlie Myatt, prosecuting, told the court.

When Barnes returned to his mother's, he started to shout and became extremely angry, making threats.

He began clenching his fists and then kicked his mum's Norfolk terrier in the stomach - "launching it 5ft through the air", Mr Myatt said.

He then pushed his mum to the floor, and struck her in the ribs before she managed to get out of the house.

Barnes' mother then went back into the house out of fear for her dog and saw her son standing in the kitchen.

He moved a six-inch knife towards her face, and screamed at her to leave, Mr Myatt said.

Neighbours attended and attempted to calm Barnes down but he swore at them and proceeded to stab the garden table with the knife until the blade snapped off.

Police were called and Barnes then went back inside the flat and barricaded himself inside for 20 minutes.

Officers managed to persuade him to come out of the flat and he was arrested, the court heard.

Damage was caused to a television in Barnes' mum's living room as well as light switches and a door.

In police interview, Barnes, who has 23 previous convictions for 55 offences, said he could not remember the incident.

Natasha Nair, mitigating, said Barnes has schizophrenia and had been drinking alcohol mixed with his medication on the day in question.

She said he has "nothing but regret" for his behaviour.

Barnes, of Verneuil Avenue, Stowmarket, previously pleaded guilty to affray, causing actual bodily harm, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage, and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Judge David Pugh told Barnes the incident caused his mother "not only injury but significant fear".

Barnes was sentenced to two years in prison and will serve half in custody before his release on licence.