Man breaches community order by trying to massage women’s feet on train

Published: 7:30 AM July 14, 2021

A judge has ordered a psychological report to be prepared on 21-year-old Samuel Creed of Prospect Place, Stowmarket. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A judge has ordered a psychological report to be prepared on a Stowmarket man with a foot fetish who sexually assaulted a woman just weeks after being given a community order for removing two women’s footwear and massaging their feet.

Adjourning sentence on 21-year-old Samuel Creed until September, Recorder Sally O’Neill QC said a psychological report could investigate the possibility of breaking his "never ending” cycle of offending.

Creed, of Prospect Place, Stowmarket, was given a three-year community order and a five-year criminal behaviour order restricting his use of trains in December last year after he admitted two offences of sexual assault.

On that occasion the court heard Creed had taken off a teacher’s boots and massaged her feet while she was waiting for a train at Stowmarket station and started moaning as if he was sexually aroused.

He had also struck up a conversation with a 20-year-old woman, who was sitting in a passage near a door on a London to Ipswich train and had then removed one of her shoes and asked if she dared him to sniff it.

He then sniffed the shoe and remarked on its smell before taking hold of her foot and massaging it.

The woman told him to stop and had a panic attack when he put his arm round her, the court heard.

Sentencing him in December last year a judge described the offences as “unpleasant” for the victims and warned Creed that he would have to be careful how he behaved towards women in the future or he would end up in prison.

On Tuesday (July 13) Creed was due to be sentenced via prison video link for two breaches of a criminal behaviour order in March this year by being at a railway station without a valid reason and travelling on a train between Manningtree and Colchester and touching a woman without consent.

He also admitted sexually assaulting a female in March this year.

He was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing on September 8.