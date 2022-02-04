News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 59, to be sentenced after making contact with decoy child

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:30 PM February 4, 2022
ipswich crown court

David Johnson of Edgecomb Road, Stowmarket, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 59-year-old Suffolk man who has admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( February 3) for a plea hearing was David Johnson of Edgecomb Road, Stowmarket.

He admitted attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity on March 17 last year.

The court heard that Johnson was arrested after he communicated online with an undercover police officer posing as a 12-year-old girl called ‘Daniella’.

Johnson will be sentenced on March 11 after a pre-sentence report has been prepared on him by the probation service.

The court heard that Johnson has no previous convictions.

